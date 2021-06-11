Guard killed during Gary bank robbery; 1 of 2 suspects found

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A security guard was ambushed and killed outside a bank in northwestern Indiana before two armed men entered and demanded money.
The shooting occurred at First Midwest Bank in Gary.
Lake County authorities say one suspect is in custody.
The FBI is taking over the investigation. Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says his office “will assist in whatever way we can” to catch the other suspect.
