Group working to bring traveling Vietnam memorial to Indiana

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Volunteers are working to bring a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to Indiana.

The (Franklin) Daily Journal reports that The Wall That Heals and a mobile education center about the Vietnam War are scheduled to be displayed June 3-5 at the Johnson County fairgrounds, southwest of Indianapolis.

Costs to reserve the exhibit and pay for various site requirements can top $10,000.

The local nonprofit group bringing it to Franklin has raised nearly $6,000.

The group is seeking donations and has scheduled fundraising events in 2021.

The Wall That Heals is a replica of the memorial. The exhibit has toured the U.S. since 1996.

