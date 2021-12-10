Greencastle woman arrested for operating vehicle with BAC five times the legal limit

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Greencastle woman has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after she was found to have a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) five times the legal limit.

Just after 7 p.m. Thursday, an Indiana State Police officer was patrolling near U.S. 40 and County Road 350 East when he stopped a Chevrolet passenger vehicle for unsafe lane movement. The officer detected the odor of alcohol coming from the driver, 24-year-old Blaze A. Bottorff of Greencastle.

Several field sobriety tests were administered, and Bottorff failed each test. Bottorff then took a certified chemical test where she registered a BAC of .40%. The legal limit in Indiana is .08%.

Bottorff was arrested and taken to the Clay County Jail where she is currently being held on bond. She has been charged with the following: