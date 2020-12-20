Grant will help restore 1895 home at historic Indiana camp

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Boosters of a historic central Indiana camp once famed for its spiritual mediums have won a grant to partially restore a home where it’s believed the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous once lived.

The $11,500 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will allow for siding and foundation work on the Lizzie Koch home at Camp Chesterfield, just north of Anderson.

The Herald Bulletin reports that the Friends of Camp Chesterfield, which received the grant, raised $11,500 in matching funds for the work on the two-story 1895 cottage.

It’s believed that Alcoholics Anonymous founder Bill Wilson once lived at the home.