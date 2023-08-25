FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued a safety alert warning citizens of a possible dangerous situation of someone posing as police to gain personal information.

In the press release, Grant County warned citizens that a person received a call from a male who identified himself as Lt. Charles Bradley from Grant Sherrif’s Office. The caller attempted to obtain personal information using jury duty as a ploy. The caller also requested that the person meet so the paperwork could be signed, which would stop a warrant from being issued.

Grant County wants to alert community members that under no circumstance will a law enforcement officer or deputy make this kind of request. It is important citizens never give out or acknowledge personal information via phone or computer unless they know the person or company.

If the public has any questions or concerns about scams please contact local law enforcement or Grant County central dispatch at (765) 668-8168.