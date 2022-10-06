WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — Grace College recently announced plans to offer free tuition for Hoosier families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of $65,000 or less.

Grace plans to pay for the tuition through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid starting with new students in Fall 2023.

In addition to meeting family financial measurements, Indiana residents must also complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before the state deadline.

“We have many students who fit the criteria and live locally,” said Dr. Mark Pohl, vice president of enrollment management. “This means they are going to have tuition covered without any student loans. Hundreds of our already admitted students qualify, and many have made plans to attend Grace this fall.”

Grace offers over 100 majors, minors, certificates and graduate programs and provides a path to complete nearly all bachelor’s degrees in three years.

The award is valid for both residential and commuter students.

“For many families, it is truly a game changer,” Pohl said. “Students who might not otherwise be able to attend college can now attend a Christian liberal arts school and choose from 100-plus majors and minors to study in a Christ-centered environment.”