Governor, other elected officials react to mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

After eight people were killed and at least seven others were hurt in a mass shooting at the FexEx on the southwest side of Indianapolis, several elected officials have released statements.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb:
“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.
“Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.”
Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana:
Sen. Todd Young of Indiana:
Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3rd):
State Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne:
The Indianapolis Colts also released a statement, saying “We join our Indianapolis community in mourning those who lost their lives last night.”