Governor, other elected officials react to mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility

After eight people were killed and at least seven others were hurt in a mass shooting at the FexEx on the southwest side of Indianapolis, several elected officials have released statements.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.

“Today, I will order that flags be lower to half-staff from now until sunset on Tuesday, April 20 in remembrance of those we’ve lost.”

Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana:

Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) April 16, 2021

Thank you to the members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and responded heroically to this situation. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) April 16, 2021

Sen. Todd Young of Indiana:

The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) April 16, 2021

Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3rd):

Amanda and I mourn the lives lost in Indianapolis last night and are praying for all involved.



We are grateful to the local law enforcement who quickly responded to this senseless tragedy. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) April 16, 2021

State Sen. Liz Brown of Fort Wayne:

Prayers ascend for those affected by this horrific tragedy as we await more details 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Ej88McKPeS — Liz Brown (@LizBrownUS) April 16, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts also released a statement, saying “We join our Indianapolis community in mourning those who lost their lives last night.”