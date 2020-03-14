Governor Holcomb signs executive order to speed up deliveries, says other actions possible

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) In an effort to make sure stores are adequately stocked with necessary supplies for people who have been stocking up as a result of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration, Indiana Governor Holcomb has signed an executive order lifting certain regulations for commercial delivery vehicles.

The executive order, signed Friday, waives the limit on the number of hours commercial delivery drivers can work in a single day. Many stores in Indiana have been running short of certain food items and other goods.

Governor Holcomb declared the Public Health Emergency declaration on March 6. The commercial delivery waiver is in effect until April 5, unless the governor terminates or extends it before then.

