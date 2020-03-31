Governor Holcomb extends restaurant, bar take-out only order through April 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) In response to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Indiana, Governor Eric Holcomb is extending the executive order banning dine-in service at restaurants and bars across the state.

The executive order has been extended through April 6. It had been set to expire March 31. He made the announcement during a daily COVID-19 response news conference in Indianapolis.

That came just hours after state health officials announced the deaths of 14 more people in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, increasing the state’s virus death toll to 49 as its confirmed cases surged past 2,000. The Indiana State Department of Health said Tuesday that Indiana’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, grew by 374 to 2,159, following corrections to the previous day’s total.

