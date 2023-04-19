INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has directed flags to be flown at half-staff in LaPorte and Porter Counties in honor of a worker who was killed earlier this month while working at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The Indiana State Police reported that Michael Keel was assaulted by an inmate at the Michigan City prison on April 10. The inmate, identified as 39-year-old Jeremy W. Davidson, had been working in the steel shop when an argument broke out.

Davidson is then accused of turning the argument physical by striking Keel with a steel pipe atop his head causing life-threatening injury. Keel was taken to a hospital where he was listed as being in critical condition for several days.

Last week the Indiana State Prison announced that Keel would not survive his injuries.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset in LaPorte and Porter Counties on Thursday, April 20. Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in LaPorte and Porter Counties to lower their flags as well.