Governor Holcomb declares Indiana Move Over Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb has reminder for drivers; move over or slow down while passing emergency vehicles stopped alongside the road.

The governor has declared the week of October 13-19, 2019 as Indiana Move Over Week.

In 1999 Indiana became the first state in the nation to pass such a law requiring motorists to move to an adjacent traffic lane, or reduce their speed by 10 miles per hour below the posted speed limit if unable to change lanes safely when driving by an emergency vehicle stopped along the side of the road, such as a police car, fire truck or ambulance.

The law was crafted and passed as the result of the death of Indiana State Police Trooper Andrew Winzenread, who was killed in April of 1997 while assisting a stranded motorist on I-74 in Dearborn County.

Now, 20 years after Indiana enacted its Move Over Law, every state, with the exception of Hawaii has some form of a move over law.

To commemorate the week’s designation by the governor, The Indiana Towing and Wrecker Association is hosting its second annual Move Over Indiana Day.

The event takes place in the parking lot south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Indiana’s Move Over Law suggests that drivers look ahead for these vehicles:

Police vehicles

Fire trucks

Ambulances

Stationary towing/recovery trucks

Utility service

Solid waste haulers

Street highway maintenance vehicles

Stationary survey or construction vehicles

To learn more about Move Over Laws in other states, please visit: https://www.moveoveramerica.com/