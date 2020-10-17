Governor Holcomb attacked from both sides over virus actions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hears lots of criticism over how he’s led Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic over the past seven months.
The two challengers to Holcomb’s reelection bid split on whether he’s been too passive in attacking the virus spread or that he’s trampled people’s rights with the statewide stay-at-home order early in the outbreak and the mask mandate first issued in July.
Holcomb has huge campaign fundraising and organization advantages over Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
Holcomb maintains Indiana’s economy is strong and bouncing back quickly, while he’s taken the proper steps to control the COVID-19 spread.
