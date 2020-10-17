Governor Holcomb attacked from both sides over virus actions

FILE – In this April 29, 2020, file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb prepares to host a virtual media briefing in the Governor’s Office at the Statehouse to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana, in Indianapolis. Gov. Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate and six months of other coronavirus restrictions has stirred discontent among conservatives, complicating his front-runner campaign against underfunded Democratic challenger Woody Myers. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb hears lots of criticism over how he’s led Indiana during the coronavirus pandemic over the past seven months.

The two challengers to Holcomb’s reelection bid split on whether he’s been too passive in attacking the virus spread or that he’s trampled people’s rights with the statewide stay-at-home order early in the outbreak and the mask mandate first issued in July.

Holcomb has huge campaign fundraising and organization advantages over Democrat Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.

Holcomb maintains Indiana’s economy is strong and bouncing back quickly, while he’s taken the proper steps to control the COVID-19 spread.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.