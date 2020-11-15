Governor declares Nov. 15 as ‘America Recycles Day’ in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As declared by Governor Eric Holcomb, Nov. 15 is ‘America Recycles Day’ in Indiana.

In his proclamation, the Governor said it is a “nationally recognized day for businesses, government agencies and individuals to consider the importance of recycling and to commit to reducing waste making recycling an everyday habit and buying recycled products.”

This day is a partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. A few examples of recyclable items include paper, cardboard and glass.

The state’s recycling rate has grown, as in 2015 the rate was 12% and in 2019 it jumped to 19%.

To learn more about recycling in Indiana, visit recycle.IN.gov.