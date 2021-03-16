Governor announcing new Indiana secretary of state

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is set to name whom he’s appointing as the new secretary of state.

The governor’s office says Holcomb will announce Tuesday afternoon his pick to replace current Republican Secretary of State Connie Lawson, who said last month she was resigning with nearly two years left in her elected term.

The 71-year-old Lawson didn’t give a specific reason for her decision, only saying that 2020 took a toll on her and that she was stepping down to focus on her health and family.

The secretary of state’s office oversees election and voting issues, along with chartering businesses and regulating the securities industry.