Gov. Holcomb traveling to Israel, meeting with Netanyahu this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Gov. Eric Holcomb will be in Israel this week at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”

In addition to meeting the Israeli prime minister, Gov. Holcomb also plans to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other leaders.

In 2018, Gov. Holcomb led a delegation of Hoosier public officials and business executives to Israel for an economic development trip that has resulted in further economic ties between Indiana and the country. The governor met with Prime Minister Netanyahu on that trip.

Gov. Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday. The trip is being paid for by Imagine Indiana Inc., a 501(c)(4). No taxpayer funds will be used to pay for the governor’s trip.