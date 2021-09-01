Gov. Holcomb to provide update on Afghan refugee site Wednesday morning

Watch the press conference at 10 a.m. on wane.com

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to provide an update Wednesday morning as an Indiana military post is preparing to temporarily house Afghan evacuees.

About 5,000 evacuated Afghans will be temporarily housed at Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis, as part of Operation Allies Refuge. Active-duty and National Guard service members will support this federal mission and provide housing, medical, logistics and transportation for these refugees.

The governor will speak along with Brigadier General R. Dale Lyles from the Indiana National Guard.

Watch the press conference at 10 a.m. on wane.com.