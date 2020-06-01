Gov. Holcomb to hold 1:30 pm news conference to discuss weekend protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Governor Eric Holcomb has scheduled a 1:30 p.m. news conference to discuss protests that took place in cities across Indiana, including Fort Wayne. The news conference can be seen on WANE-TV and on WANE.com.

The protests were held in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who pleaded for air as a Minneapolis officer pressed a knee into his neck. That officer was arrested Friday.

On Sunday, Holcomb issued an executive order putting the National Guard on standby to assist communities if they need help controlling protests.