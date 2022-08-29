INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After an electrical fire at the BP refinery in Whiting, Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an order with the goal of minimizing the disruption of fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in the region.

Executive Order 22-13 temporarily waives regulations regarding vapor pressure requirements on fuel standards and lifts restrictions on hours of service relating to motor carriers and drivers transporting fuels.

The temporary suspensions are meant to expedite the refining and transporting of fuel through Indiana.

The refinery provided up to 25% of the refined fuel used in Indiana before the fire temporarily shuttered it.