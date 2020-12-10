Gov. Holcomb sets social gathering limits with no exceptions by local health departments

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced new social gathering limits based on COVID-19 color metric with no exceptions allowed by local health departments.

“Beginning this weekend, we will cap all social gatherings imposed by the county metrics,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Gathering limits by color:

Holcomb announced that unlike previous gathering limits, local health departments will not be able to grant exceptions to the limits.

Extra-curricular activities for K-12 students are allowed to continue with the new social gathering limits. However, attendance will be limited to participants, sports personnel, parents, guardians and minor children in counties with the Red metric. Counties in Blue, Yellow or Orange are limited to 25% capacity.

College and professional sports will continue with participants, sports personnel and family members. A limited capacity of 25% is allowed if approved by the local health departments, Holcomb explained.

The reason a larger attendance is allowed for sporting events and extra-curricular activities, Dr. Kristina Box said is because people are more likely to socially distance.

“Even though that can be a larger number of people in the Pacers arena, there’s a lot of entrances coming in and out,” Dr. Box said. “[There’s] a lot of bathrooms, a lot of people spread out, socially distanced and masked.”