Gov. Holcomb responds to criticism of ‘Stay at Home’ order

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WANE) Indiana Governor Holcomb held another COVID-19 response briefing in Indianapolis Thursday afternoon. During the question and answer period a reporter asked Gov. Holcomb to respond to criticism that his “Stay at Home” order which went into effect Wednesday was too lenient. Listen to his answer in the above video.
