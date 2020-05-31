Gov. Holcomb puts National Guard on standby in response to violent protests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued an executive order Sunday morning in response to violent protests that have taken place in several cities in the state over the past few days.

The order contains three actions. The first allows local governments to lift restrictions on local declarations of emergency that had been put in place as a part of the stay at home and back on track orders pertaining to COVID-19. The order took effect at 11 a.m. and allows local governments to place more stringent travel restrictions than the state has in place.

The second directs members of the Indiana National Guard to be on standby to assist communities across the state, if requested. Gov. Holcomb verbally activated the Indiana National Guard Reactionary Force company Saturday, however no deployment was requested. Several hundred Guard members remain on standby.The

The third orders members of the Guard, supported by Indiana State Police, to establish a presence at state properties in Indianapolis to protect them from further damage.