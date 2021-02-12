Gov. Holcomb orders flags to half-staff to honor Susan Bayh

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing that flags be flown at half-staff across the state in honor of former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh, who died last week at age 61 after a battle with brain cancer.

Holcomb issued the order Friday, asking that flags be lowered, including by businesses and state residents, to half-staff until sunset on Feb. 18.

Bayh, who was an attorney and wife of former Gov. Evan Bayh, died on Feb. 5 in McLean, Virginia.

She was Indiana’s first lady for eight years after her husband, a Democrat, became governor in 1989. The Bayhs have twin sons.