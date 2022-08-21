FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb landed in Taiwan Sunday morning as part of an Asian trip to strengthen ties and import jobs to Indiana.

Holcomb is the first U.S. governor to visit Taiwan in three years. It comes weeks after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s visit triggered opposition from mainland China, which does not acknowledge Taiwan’s independence.

The two-country trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to “further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea” according to a press release.

Holcomb leads a team of state officials and leaders from Purdue University who hope to see foreign investments in the state, particularly in semiconductors and electric vehicle battery components, according to an interview the Governor gave to Inside INdiana Business.

“That Indiana seeks to be a leader in this space and these industries of the future is not just on a slick flyer,” Holcomb said during the interview. “We want to triple down and part of going to Taiwan will be to sell the state of Indiana and to show all that we have to offer.”

His trip has also received coverage from The New York Times and CNN.

The trip to Taiwan comes on the heels of two recent semiconductor industry announcements in Indiana including Taiwan-based MediaTek, as well as the recent signing of the federal CHIPS Act, placing a focus on strengthening Indiana’s technology microelectronics ecosystem.

In early 2022, Indiana was passed over by Intel, which located a $20 billion semiconductor chip plant in Ohio.

The delegation led by Gov. Holcomb, which includes Sec. Chambers and Indiana Economic Development Corporation staff, Purdue University Dean of College of Engineering Mark Lundstrom and Chief of Staff Alyssa Wilcox, will visit Taiwan over two days, during which they will meet with business leaders, academic leaders and government officials. The group will then travel to Seoul for two days, returning to Indianapolis on Saturday, Aug. 27. Lundstrom will return to Indiana after departing Taipei, and Purdue University president-elect Mung Chiang will join the delegation in Seoul after the first days of the new academic year on Purdue campus.

I landed in Taipei to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan & South Korea. Indiana’s home to 10 Taiwanese & 12 South Korean businesses. This week marks my 2nd trip to South Korea as Governor & I’m proud to be the first governor to visit Taiwan since before the pandemic. — Governor Eric Holcomb (@GovHolcomb) August 21, 2022

“Purdue University is delighted to be invited as part of the state of Indiana’s delegation led by Governor Holcomb and Secretary Chambers,” said Dr. Chiang in a release. “Boilermakers have long-standing academic partnerships with institutions in Taiwan and South Korea, and we look forward to attracting tech companies and jobs to the hard tech corridor in the Hoosier state.”

The releases added that Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments, representing more than 40 countries and territories — including 10 from Taiwan and 12 from South Korea. In 2021, 47 foreign-owned businesses committed to locating or growing in Indiana. Together, these firms plan to invest $3.55 billion in Indiana, creating jobs with an average wage of $29.57 per hour and accounting for 14% of the total new jobs committed in 2021.

According to the press release, Gov. Holcomb is the first Indiana governor to go to Taiwan in 17 years. This marks Gov. Holcomb’s 12th international economic development trip as governor.

The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

