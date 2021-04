FILE – In an Oct. 30, 2012, file photo, former Vice President Walter Mondale, a former Minnesota senator, gestures while speaking at a Students for Obama rally at the University of Minnesota’s McNamara Alumni Center in Minneapolis. Mondale, a liberal icon who lost the most lopsided presidential election after bluntly telling voters to expect a tax increase if he won, died Monday, April 19, 2021. He was 93. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in the State of Indiana to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

Per the President’s order, flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on the day of interment.

Gov. Holcomb asks businesses and residents to also lower their flags to half-staff.