Gov. Holcomb delivers State of the State address, virtually

INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WANE) — For the first time in history Governor Eric Holcomb addressed the state Tuesday night for his annual State of the State address, virtually.

Holcomb started his speech with a moment of silent for those lost to COVID-19.

Though the virus has dominated almost every aspect of life for the past year Holcomb believes that Indiana is on the right track.

“Hoosiers have risen to meet these unprecedented challenges, realizing much more work is to be done in this historic moment of opportunity,” Holcomb said. “The state of our state is resilient and growing. Our foundation has held strong.”

According to Holcomb Indiana’s strong fiscal position Indiana before the pandemic and the state’s ability to cut its budgets as the virus spread the state is better off than others.

Some of the projects Holcomb is planning for 2021 included, finishing I-69, restore many state agency budgets, restore higher education funding and increase it in each of the next two years, increase K-12 funding by $377 million, make new investments in our state parks, and Indiana State Fairgrounds, and build a new Indiana State Police lab and new Indiana National Guard armory.

Holcomb also plans to focus on the next steps of his five pillars of his Next Level Agenda: