Gov. Holcomb announces statewide spring school bus safety enforcement campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — On Monday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that over the next few months, officers across the state will be positioned along bus stops and routes watching for stop-arm violations and unsafe driving behavior.

The overtime patrols are part of the state’s Stop Arm Violation Enforcement (SAVE) program developed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) in 2019. This program is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The fall school bus safety patrol issued 1,700 citations.

“As drivers, we all have a responsibility to make sure students arrive to and from school safely,” Gov. Holcomb said. “Everyone needs to do their part by slowing down and watching for buses. As soon as you see those red lights flashing and stop-arm extended, that means stop.”

More than 200 police agencies will be participating in the spring enforcement campaign, designed to encourage motorists to stop for school buses, the press release said. High-visibility patrols will be conducted in the morning and afternoon along routes identified by bus drivers and school transportation officials.

While officers will be focusing on stop-arm violations, the ICJI said they will also be on the lookout for any unsafe driving behavior such as speeding and distracted driving.

“We still have far too many people speeding and not paying attention to the road,” said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. “One glance at your phone is all it takes to cause a tragedy. Children are unpredictable, so it’s important to stay alert and be prepared to stop at all times.”

In Indiana, it’s against the law for motorists to pass a bus that’s stopped and has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended. This law applies to all road with the exception of multi-lane roads divided by a barrier, such as a cable barrier, concrete wall or grassy median. In this instance, vehicles traveling in the opposite direction of the bus may proceed with caution.

“Buses in some school districts are returning to the roadway for the first time in nearly a year after spring break concludes, so it’s especially important to stay alert in those areas,” said Robert Duckworth, ICJI Traffic Safety Director. “We all have a role to play when it comes to school bus safety.”

Click here to learn more about the SAVE program or here for a list of school bus safety tips.