Gov. Holcomb and First Lady to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb will be quarantining beginning Tuesday after several members of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s security detail have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor’s Office announced that Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box advised the governor and First Lady to quarantine since they are considered close contacts. Both will be tested later this week.

The Indiana State Department of Health will perform the contact tracing for the governor, First Lady and the security detail, the press release said.

Dr. Box and Dr. Lindsay Weaver will lead Wednesday’s weekly COVID briefing while Gov. Holcomb will join by phone.