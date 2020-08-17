Goshen still dealing with old coal-storage vaults

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana city still has more than two dozen underground coal-storage vaults that need addressing more than eight years after a man walking on a sidewalk plunged into one of the chambers.

Goshen officials began inspecting the vaults after that July 2012 accident, which led to a cost-sharing program to fill in the most dangerous vaults.

The Elkhart Truth reports that 30 vaults were closed by the time the cost-sharing program ended in 2018.

But Public Works Director Dustin Sailor told the Goshen Redevelopment Commission last week that 27 vaults still need addressing and reports haven’t been submitted on the riskiest vaults since 2015.

