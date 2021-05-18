Gordon Food Service raising money to send kids with Muscular Dystrophy to virtual summer camp

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Gordon Food Service announced that over 55 of its locations in the Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Pennsylvania area will be raising money to help the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) send kids with muscular dystrophy and related neuromuscular diseases to a virtual summer camp experience.

Kids ages 8-17 will be able to learn vital life skills, create life-long friendships and gain independence all at no cost to their families.

From May 23 to June 19 Gordon Food Service associates are selling pinups for a $1, $5 or a larger contribution to offer customers the opportunity to help send more than 100 area kids to virtual MDA Summer Camp. To learn more about how these funds support virtual MDA Summer Camp programming and activities, click here.

“Kids with muscular dystrophy face daily challenges that can make ‘just being a kid’ difficult,” said MDA National Manager, Consumer Engagement & Cause Partnerships, Cindy Clark “But we can help change that by providing them with an opportunity to experience virtual MDA Summer Camp where barriers don’t exist – none of which would be possible without support from partners like Gordon Food Service and its generous customers and employees.”

Since first teaming up with MDA in 2019, Gordon Food Service said it, along with its customers, has raised more than $36,000 in support of MDA’s shared mission to fund research, care and advocacy for families living with neuromuscular diseases in our community.

To learn more about the MDA Summer Camp program and how to get involved, visit mda.org/services/mda-summer-camp.