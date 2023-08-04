CROWN POINT, Ind. (WANE) — Two good samaritans offered aid after a man’s arm was ejected through the front windshield of a car in a multivehicle crash that happened on I-65 Thursday afternoon.

Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to reports of a multiple-vehicle crash northbound on I-65 at the 251-mile marker, two miles north of the US 30 exit. Preliminary investigations revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Austin Slivka, 25 of Lake Village, IN was traveling in the left lane when he rear-ended a 2018 Ford at a high rate of speed. The collision caused two further vehicles to rear-end each other, causing all northbound lanes to be blocked.

Slivka was partially ejected from his vehicle which cause his left arm to go through the front windshield, resulting in major injuries. Two good samaritans on the scene, Kevin Kohn and Charles Hilltunen immediately rendered aid to Slivka by placing a tourniquet on his injured arm. When the first did not stop they attempted to apply another tourniquet with a shoelace and screwdriver.

The aid provided by Kohn and Hilltunen was enough to slow the bleeding until officers arrived on the scene providing aid. Slivka was then transported by ambulance to a local hospital for immediate treatment. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

All northbound lanes were closed for one hour for crash investigation.