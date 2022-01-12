Good Samaritan carjacked after stopping to help crash victim in northwest Indiana

Photo of the red Chrysler 300 SRT that police say Brown-Watkins was driving when it originally crashed provided by Indiana State Police

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police are searching for a man they say carjacked a good Samaritan after he rolled his Chrysler 300 on I-65 in northwest Indiana Saturday.

The crash took place just north of the I-65 interchange with U.S. 30 and while Indiana State Police were on their way to it they got word that a person who had stopped to help the driver had been carjacked.

Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins

Police were able to find the van that had been carjacked, but they were unaware that the carjacking victim was driving it. Police began following the vehicle and the pursuit ended in Illinois when the van abruptly stopped on I-94 in Cook County. The driver got out of the van and immediately laid on the ground. Troopers quickly learned the carjacker was still in the van, but before they could get to it the driver’s side door closed and the van sped off. It was found abandoned about two miles away.

Police believe the carjacker is Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins who has ties to both Lafayette, Indiana and Chicago. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

Brown-Watkins is wanted for the following offenses:

Kidnapping while hijacking a vehicle (felony)

Armed robbery – (felony)

Auto theft (felony)

Pointing a firearm (felony)

Leaving the scene of a crash (misdemeanor)

Anyone with information about Brown-Watkins is asked to call Indiana State Police at 877-226-1026.