GM hiring over 1,000 temp workers to make ventilators in Kokomo

Ivy Tech Community College is assisting General Motors Co. in its efforts to fill more than 1,000 full- and part-time temporary jobs at its Kokomo plant to help current employees produce 30,000 ventilators by the end of August.

Full- and part-time temporary manufacturing team member positions offer a starting wage of $16.67, and holiday pay and health care options are available after 90 days. A virtual job fair will be held at 11 a.m. May 6 to help applicants learn more about the opportunities. To register, visit: https://on.in.gov/vjfr4

Employees must be able to perform repetitive sitting and standing precision assembly and test work for a minimum of eight to 10 hours per day. Saturday and Sunday work may be required.

Part-timers on average work between 16 and 32 hours per week. For more information or to apply, visit https://applytogm.com.

“We are really pleased with the support we have received from the Kokomo community,” said Phil Kienle, GM Vice President of North American Manufacturing and Labor Relations. “The speed of this project from concept to production has been incredible and having a strong team at the plant is critical to maintain our momentum to help save lives.”

The GM facility has been retrofitted to build the much-needed Ventec ventilators for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to support the global relief efforts under way in treating severely sick coronavirus patients. Production began on April 6.