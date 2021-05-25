Global packaging manufacturer building $380M plant in Muncie, to hire 345

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) — Global packaging manufacturer CANPACK has selected Muncie as home for its second U.S. plant location.

CANPACK announced Tuesday plans to invest $380 million in a 862,000-square-foot facility on 139 acres of land on the southwest corner of South Cowan and West Fuson Roads in Monroe Township in Muncie.

The Krakow, Poland-based global manufacturer of aluminum beverage cans and packaging solutions hopes to create 345 jobs by 2023, and up to 425 by 2025.

Construction on the plant is set to begin in 2021, and the plant should open in late 2022.

“Under Governor Eric Holcomb’s leadership, Indiana has been making record investments in workforce and education, maintaining its fiscal discipline and developing strong and resilient communities,” said Peter Giorgi, President and CEO of Giorgi Global Holdings, Inc. “We chose to expand here because of Indiana’s strong economy and very business-friendly environment. We thank Gov. Holcomb for his warm welcome.”

CANPACK employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and has operations in 19 countries. It broke ground on its first U.S.-based CANPACK operation a year ago in Olyphant, Pennsylvania.