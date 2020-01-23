Girl’s family: ‘Impossible’ to lean from cruise ship window

MIAMI, Fla. (AP/WANE) The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was “physically impossible” for the child’s grandfather to lean out of that window, as the cruise line has alleged, just before the toddler slipped from his hands.

Chloe Wiegand

The parents of Chloe Wiegand also accuse Royal Caribbean Cruises of releasing deceptive surveillance images and allege in their preliminary response filed Wednesday in federal court in Miami that the cruise line lied in its recent motion seeking the dismissal of the family’s lawsuit against the company.

According to court documents, Royal Caribbean argues there is video proof that Salvatore Anello knew the window was open, even saying he leaned his upper body out that window before picking up Chloe.

Anello is charged with negligent homicide in Puerto Rico.