(WANE) — Girl Scouts of the USA received a $15 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. Friday to support diverse membership growth with six Girl Scout councils serving Indiana girls.

These six Girl Scout councils will work together in a newly formed coalition over a three-year period:

Girl Scouts of Central Indiana

Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana

Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana

Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio

The grant is one of nine grants totaling $91.5 million that Lilly Endowment has made to national youth-serving organizations to help them enhance and expand the impact of their Indiana affiliates and chapters.

“We are so grateful to Lilly Endowment for this incredible grant in support of Girl Scouts,” said Girl Scouts CEO Sofia Chang. “As we continue to evolve our organization to reach more girls, we are excited for the opportunities that this grant will provide to youth in Indiana. Its impact will be felt nationally an even globally through what these girls will accomplish as tomorrow’s leaders.”