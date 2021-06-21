Girl dies, 2nd critical after rough waters hit Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) — Officials say one girl died and a second was in critical condition after separate weekend incidents involving rough waters in northwest Indiana along the same Lake Michigan beach.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday night after she and relatives were swept into deeper waters while swimming along Washington Park Beach in Michigan City.

Her name, age and hometown were not immediately released.

On Sunday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl from Dayton, Ohio, was at the same Michigan City beach when she and several young people began struggling in the water.

She was rescued and was in critical condition at a South Bend hospital.