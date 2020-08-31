Girl, 12, dies after vanishing during visit to popular creek

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old girl died after she was swept away in a creek that’s a popular swimming spot in northwestern Indiana.

Carrie Costello, the chief deputy coroner for the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, says an autopsy was scheduled for Monday on the body of Felipa Laynes Pedro, who died Sunday.

The Journal and Courier reports that she was swept away Sunday afternoon while she was with her 13-year-old brother in Wildcat Creek at Wildcat Creek Park just east of Lafayette.

Divers found her in the creek and she was pronounced dead at a hospital in Lafayette, about 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.