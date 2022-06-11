CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary woman has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing two teenagers with guns and later hiding a gun her boyfriend used to kill them in 2020.

A Lake County judge sentenced 43-year-old Dawn Carden on Thursday after she pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and dangerous control of a firearm. The charges stem from the slayings of 18-year-old Elijah Robinson and 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll.

Prosecutors say Carden gave the youths drugs and guns. And after Carden’s boyfriend fatally shot the teens in October 2020, she rented a storage unit and tried to hide the murder weapon there.

Carden’s boyfriend was convicted in the killings in March.