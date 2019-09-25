Gary woman dies in single vehicle rollover

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A single vehicle rollover on a northwest Indiana off-ramp resulted in the death of a Gary woman.

The Indiana State Police say that at approximately 5:30 a.m., a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Michelle Ingram, 48, was going south on the Toll Road ramp when she failed to follow the curve in the road. The Tahoe then rolled onto its passenger side and slid into the center concrete barrier. The Tahoe hit the barrier and came to rest on its passenger side facing the wrong way.

Ingram was wearing her seat belt, but her injuries were too severe and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ramp was closed for investigation of the crash and cleanup of the scene.