Gary to establish a police reform commission

GARY, Ind. (The Times) — Elected Gary officials are planning to reexamine how the city’s police department operates after George Floyd’s death energized a movement and pushed for nationwide calls for reform.

The Northwest Indiana Times reported that on Sunday, hundreds of people rallied at Gary City Hall to call for an end to systemic racism, police violence, police brutality, injustice, inequality and discrimination. Mayor Jerome Prince pledged on Monday to sign an executive order this week establishing a police reform commission that will propose meaningful changes to the city’s police department. It will be made up of civic and business leaders, community activists, faith leaders and community organizations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.