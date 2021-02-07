Gary replaces Columbus Day with day honoring its late mayor

FILE – In this April 17, 2011 file photo, Gary, Ind., mayoral candidate Ragen Hatcher poses for a photo with her father, former Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, prior to a election forum held in downtown Gary. The city of Gary replaced Columbus Day with a holiday honoring its late Mayor Richard Hatcher, on Feb. 2, 2021. Hatcher became one of the first Black mayors of a big U.S. city when he was elected in 1967. (AP Photo/Joe Raymond File)

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The city of Gary has replaced Columbus Day with a holiday honoring its late Mayor Richard Hatcher.

He was one of the first Black mayors of a big U.S. city. He was elected in 1967.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the Gary Common Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday in favor a resolution making Richard Gordon Hatcher Day the second Monday of October for city employees.

Hatcher died in 2019. He was just 34 when he overcame opposition from the local Democratic machine in a surprise 1967 victory. At the time, Gary was Indiana’s second-largest city.