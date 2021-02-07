Gary replaces Columbus Day with day honoring its late mayor

GARY, Ind. (AP) — The city of Gary has replaced Columbus Day with a holiday honoring its late Mayor Richard Hatcher.
He was one of the first Black mayors of a big U.S. city. He was elected in 1967.
The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the Gary Common Council voted 8-1 on Tuesday in favor a resolution making Richard Gordon Hatcher Day the second Monday of October for city employees.
Hatcher died in 2019. He was just 34 when he overcame opposition from the local Democratic machine in a surprise 1967 victory. At the time, Gary was Indiana’s second-largest city.
