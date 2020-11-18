Gary officer shoots police dog after attack during arrest

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a Gary police officer shot and wounded a police dog when the canine attacked him as officers were arresting a suspect in an armed carjacking.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the dog, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Thanos, was taken to the Hobart Animal Clinic in fair condition after being shot early Monday. The Post-Tribune reports that Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. says Thanos lunged at a Gary officer as sheriff’s deputies were working with Gary officers to arrest the carjacking suspect. He says the sheriff’s office is reviewing the incident involving the dog, which is part of the sheriff’s department’s police force.