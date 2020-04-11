Gambling revenue plummets in March due to virus restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s gambling revenue plunged in March after the state banned large gatherings to stem the spread of the coronavirus, forcing the closure of casinos and the cancellation of major sporting events.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports the state received about $29 million in gambling tax revenue last month, a drop of 52% from roughly $60 million in February.

The Indiana Gaming Commission ordered 11 casinos and two horse-track racing casinos to close March 16 after large social gatherings were banned.

The casinos’ total revenue was $98 million in March, down from $196 million in February. Bettors wagered about $75 million, a fall of about 60%.

