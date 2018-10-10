Fugitive who vowed to 'never be caught' arrested in Indiana

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (AP) - A fugitive from Minnesota who taunted authorities on social media, vowing that she'd "never be caught," has been arrested in northern Indiana.

Thirty-one-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore was apprehended Monday by members of the Twin Cities Apprehension Team in Michigan City. She was wanted on 16 outstanding warrants, including felony theft and domestic assault, all from Minnesota's Stearns and Benton counties.

She's being held in Indiana, awaiting extradition to Minnesota.

Michigan City Police Sgt. Chris Yagelski says a local informant helped in the arrest in the city along Lake Michigan, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Twin Cities Apprehension Team lead investigator Stew Peters says multiple residences in Minnesota, North Dakota and Indiana were searched for Moore, who had taunted investigators on Facebook that she would "never be caught."