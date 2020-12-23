Fugitive suspect’s cousin charged with assisting criminal

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A cousin of a murder suspect who escaped earlier this month from a security company’s transport van in northwest Indiana has been charged with assisting a criminal after authorities say he tried to collect money for his fugitive relative.
Lake County prosecutors allege in a probable cause affidavit that 22-year-old Antorries Brown posed as his cousin, Leon Taylor, while communicating with an undercover officer on Facebook and asked the officer to send him money so he could “make a move.”
Taylor escaped Dec. 14 in Gary from a Green Bay, Wisconsin, security company’s van as he was being extradited to Lake County from Texas.
