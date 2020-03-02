Fruit, vegetable distributor Caito to cut more than 300 jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fruit and vegetable distributor Caito Foods is cutting more than 300 jobs at its Indianapolis operation following the loss of a significant contract.

Caito Foods said in a federal WARN Act notification sent Thursday to Indiana officials that 333 workers would lose their jobs with its Fresh Cut business by May.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the notice says those layoffs stem from the “recent unforeseen cancellation of a customer contract that makes up the majority of our Fresh Cut business.”

Caito’s Fresh Cut business division operates out of a facility on Indianapolis’ far east side.