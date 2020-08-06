Friends of Spencerville Covered Bridge meet fundraising goal; repairs to begin soon

The “Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge” group, that partnered with DeKalb county to come up with the funding to repair the historic bridge, met its $50,000 fundraising goal Saturday.

SPENCERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The “Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge” group, which partnered with DeKalb County to come up with necessary funding to make needed repairs to the historic bridge, met its fundraising goal Saturday.

The group hosted a fish fry and a live and silent auction at the Spencerville Community Club. Their goal was to raise $50,000 to replace the covered bridge’s decking, or flooring.

Prior to Saturday’s fundraiser, they needed $15,000 to reach that goal.

“We are excited to work with the county to get the job started,” said Mary Diehl, one of the head logistics coordinators for fundraising for the covered bridge said. “I know there have been things going on behind the scenes, so we hope that the repair work for the bridge will be opened for bids soon.”

The covered bridge has been closed since October 2018 due to a failed inspection.

Diehl said she was told once work starts on the bridge, it could take up to 12 months for the repairs to be complete.

In the meantime, the Friends of the Spencerville Covered Bridge will shift its focus to planning events centered around the bridge to lead up to the bridge’s 150th year, in 2023.

The upcoming events being planned include canvas painting, community block parties and organized kayak trips.

According to Diehl, the group’s overall goal is to make the bridge more of a “destination” experience.

“Good things are coming and people will start to see what kind of potential Spencerville has,” said Diehl.