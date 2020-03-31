Free virtual FAFSA filing help available April 4

(INDIANAPOLIS) – The Indiana Commission for Higher Education is encouraging all students to file the 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before the approaching April 15, 2020 deadline. As part of the state’s annual Cash for College campaign, the Commission is joining with INvestED Indiana to host a virtual FAFSA Frenzy event on Saturday, April 4.

The annual FAFSA Frenzy is typically held in person, however, the event will be held virtually to maintain the health and safety of Hoosiers during the COVID-19 outbreak and to follow Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive orders surrounding staying at home and social distancing.

Students and families can seek assistance through the Commission’s Learn More Indiana social media platforms, which will be manned by Commission staff members during the live event. Staff will be answering common FAFSA questions and posting videos about the FAFSA. Follow along on social media with the #FAFSAFrenzyIN hashtag.

WHAT: Indiana FAFSA Frenzy Virtual Event

WHO: Indiana Commission for Higher Education Outreach staff and INvestED Indiana team members

WHEN: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 1-3 p.m. (ET)

WHERE: Online: Learn More Indiana social media accounts on Facebook facebook.com/LearnMoreIN), Instagram (@LearnMoreIndiana) and Twitter (@LearnMoreIN)

By text and phone: To best serve the state, the Commission has split the state into eight regions. A full list of counties and associated numbers is available at www.learnmoreindiana.org. Reach INvestED any time at (317) 715-9007 for free assistance with the FAFSA.

¿Necesitas ayuda en español? Llame al 317-232-1072 o 317-617-0318.

Students and families can contact the Commission’s Outreach staff and the INvestED team at any time, even after the virtual event concludes.

Assistance with filing the FAFSA is open to anyone – regardless of age – planning to attend or thinking of attending college or some form of postsecondary education in the fall. Filing the FAFSA is an important step in the postsecondary enrollment process for all Hoosier students and families – despite socioeconomic status. Having a current FAFSA on file ensures college is as affordable as possible and opens up opportunities for federal, state and institutional financial aid.

Information needed to file the FAFSA: