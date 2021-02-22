Free virtual Earth Day 2021 presentations available for elementary classes

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – To help Indiana schools and teachers celebrate Earth Day 2021, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management announced it is offering free virtual classroom presentations to students across the state.

Earth Day presentations are available to elementary schools in Indiana, the department said. Topics include:

Reduce, reuse, recycle your trash

Indiana’s environment and you

The water cycle

“To keep presentations interactive in the virtual platform this year, IDEM has updated the programs with photos, short videos, whiteboards and the online game-based learning platform Kahoot!” the department said.

Presentations are available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout April. If the department cannot accommodate needs for an Earth Day presentation in April, presentations are available year-round, the department’s website said.

Registration is now open and teachers can request a presentation by visiting the Indiana Department of Environmental Management website. The deadline to register is March 5.

Educators may direct questions to IDEM’s environmental education outreach coordinator at education@idem.IN.gov or 800-988-7901.