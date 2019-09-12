Franklin County man arrested on child pornography charges

Indiana
Arrest Photo of Kyle Monroe. (Courtesy/Indiana State Police)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Franklin County man has been arrested for possession of child pornography Tuesday.

An investigation by Detective Eric Fields began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children. The tip led to a search warrant being served in the 10,000 block of Stone Church Road in Laurel, Indiana at around 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 10.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police served the warrant with multiple assisting agencies including the U.S. Secret Service.

As a result of the investigation Kyle Martin Lee Roy Monroe, age 22, was arrested at the residence on five counts of Possession of Child Pornography, level 5 felonies.  He was transported to the Franklin County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Franklin County Circuit Court.

